Russia hits bus in Nikopol: driver killed, one injured

In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, a passenger bus was destroyed by fire as a result of a Russian attack. One of the drivers was killed, and his colleague was injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration.

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"One person was killed and one was injured as a result of a Russian strike on Nikopol. A passenger bus was burned to the ground in the attack," he wrote.

According to him, the bus driver was killed. His 48-year-old colleague was injured, and medical personnel are providing him with the necessary care.

Information about the consequences of the attack is still being clarified.

See more: Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: there are fatalities, injuries and destruction. PHOTO