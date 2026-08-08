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News Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
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Russia hits bus in Nikopol: driver killed, one injured

Russia hits bus in Nikopol: driver killed

In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, a passenger bus was destroyed by fire as a result of a Russian attack. One of the drivers was killed, and his colleague was injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration.

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"One person was killed and one was injured as a result of a Russian strike on Nikopol. A passenger bus was burned to the ground in the attack," he wrote.

According to him, the bus driver was killed. His 48-year-old colleague was injured, and medical personnel are providing him with the necessary care.

Information about the consequences of the attack is still being clarified.

See more: Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: there are fatalities, injuries and destruction. PHOTO

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shoot out (18374) Nikopol (1026) bus (29) Dnipropetrovsk region (1543) Nikopol district (693)
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