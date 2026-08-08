Russia hits bus in Nikopol: driver killed, one injured
In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, a passenger bus was destroyed by fire as a result of a Russian attack. One of the drivers was killed, and his colleague was injured.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration.
"One person was killed and one was injured as a result of a Russian strike on Nikopol. A passenger bus was burned to the ground in the attack," he wrote.
According to him, the bus driver was killed. His 48-year-old colleague was injured, and medical personnel are providing him with the necessary care.
Information about the consequences of the attack is still being clarified.
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