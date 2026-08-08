Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: there are fatalities, injuries and destruction. PHOTO

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have carried out numerous strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. The attacks have resulted in casualties, damage to residential buildings, petrol stations, warehouses and infrastructure facilities, and have caused fires.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk region

According to regional authorities, as of 7.30 am on 8 August, Russian forces had attacked six districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times using drones, said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration.

One person was injured.

The Dniprovskyi district came under heavy attack. Fires broke out on the premises of a logistics company.

In the Nikopol region, the Russians attacked the communities of Nikopol, Marganetsk and Pokrovsk. A petrol station and a private house were damaged, and one person was injured.

Cars were set alight in the Synelnykove and Petropavlivka communities in the Synelnykove district.

In the Apostolivska community of the Kryvyi Rih district, grain warehouses were damaged. In Pavlohrad, a petrol station and a residential building were destroyed.

In the Krynychanska community of the Kamyanske district, a fire broke out as a result of the attack.

See more: Two rescuers injured in follow-up Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTO

The Russian Federation carried out 978 strikes across the Zaporizhzhia region

According to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Regional Military Administration, Russian forces carried out 978 strikes on 56 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours.

Three people were killed and four others were injured as a result of enemy attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district.

In particular, Russian forces carried out 15 air strikes on Komyshuvas, Tavriiske, Barvynivka, Zarichne, Lyubytske, Mykilske, Chervona Krynytsia, Svoboda, Novosoloshyne and Omelnyk.

A total of 712 attacks by various types of drones, predominantly FPV drones, were also recorded. Zaporizhzhia, Vilniansk, Komyshuvakha, Kushuhum, Stepnogorsk, Orikhiv, Huliaipole and dozens of other settlements in the region came under attack.

The occupiers used multiple launch rocket systems on two occasions – strikes were recorded in Charivne and Mala Tokmachka.

A further 249 artillery strikes hit settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.