Putin promised Kim Jong-un to build "democratic" world order together

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Russia and North Korea are ready to continue working together to build a "more just and truly democratic" world order.

According to Censor.NET, KCNA reports this, citing a message from the Russian dictator to the North Korean leader on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of North Korea’s liberation from Japanese occupation at the end of World War II.

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"I am confident that we will continue our constructive cooperation on bilateral and international issues for the benefit of the Russian and Korean peoples, as well as to establish a more just and truly democratic world order," Putin wrote.

Cooperation between the Russian Federation and North Korea

The Russian dictator also boasted about the high level of cooperation between Russia and North Korea and expressed satisfaction with the regional policies of the ruling regimes in both countries.

"Today, relations between Moscow and Pyongyang have reached an unprecedented level of comprehensive strategic partnership. Our countries are actively cooperating in all areas and coordinating their efforts to ensure regional security and stability," added the Russian dictator.

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