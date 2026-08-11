Russia used North Korean ballistic missiles against Ukraine during today’s attack – Zelenskyy

Russia used ballistic missiles manufactured in North Korea during its attack on Ukraine on the night of 11 August.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

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Attack on Ukraine

"Russia again used missiles from North Korea in its strike against Ukraine overnight. Ballistic missiles were launched against Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia from several Russian regions. Unfortunately, people were killed. My condolences to all their loved ones. Dozens of people were injured in the strikes," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that the overnight missiles had been launched from Russia’s Kursk, Rostov, Oryol and Voronezh regions.

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The head of state stressed that the situation had been particularly difficult in Zaporizhzhia.

In addition, strikes involving various types of drones have continued throughout the day against frontline cities and villages from the Sumy region to the Kherson region.

Response to attacks

"When we respond to such Russian strikes by targeting their facilities, this must be viewed solely as an entirely justified response to Russia’s war and its constant terror against Ukraine and our people. Today, we carried out corresponding actions: medium-range and long-range sanctions against Russia, targeting oil industry facilities, logistics and military infrastructure. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine reported on this. We will continue to respond. Ukraine certainly does not need this war. If Putin wants war so much that he has now become involved in yet another high-profile political manipulation involving his sham elections, and went so far that he was afraid to see even a single party on the ballot that said anything at all about the need for peace, removing the Yabloko party, then his priorities are absolutely clear," Zelenskyy concluded.

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