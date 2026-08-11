Russia launched attack using ballistic missiles and drones: Air defense forces shot down 98 UAVs. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of August 11, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and various types of drones.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Strikes on Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv were recorded using Zircon anti-ship missiles and Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles launched from the Kursk, Rostov, Voronezh, and Oryol regions.

The Air Force did not specify the number of missiles fired.

The Russians also launched 120 Shahed-type strike UAVs (most of them jet-powered), Gerbera UAVs, and "Parodiya"-type decoy drones from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation, the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Hvardiiske—the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The main targets of the strike were the Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Read more: Three people, including child, were killed in Dnipropetrovsk region: five others were injured. PHOTOS

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 9:00 a.m., air defenses shot down or suppressed 98 enemy UAVs—including Shahed and Gerbera models, as well as other types—in the north, south, and east of the country.

Enemy airstrikes were recorded at 21 locations, and debris from downed drones was found at 5 locations.

The enemy attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Read more: Air Force urged media not to report that "not a single missile was shot down"