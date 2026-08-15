Russians attacked combine harvester in Zaporizhia district: two people injured

On the morning of August 15, Russian troops used an FPV drone to attack a combine harvester that was operating in a field during the harvest in the Zaporizhzhia district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the RMA.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Two men, aged 30 and 32, were injured in the attack.

The victims are receiving the necessary medical care.

What led up to this?

On the night of August 15, Russian invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. They struck the "Epicentr" and an industrial facility.

This morning, FPV drones struck vehicles in the village of Ukrainka.

See more: Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia and region: drone struck shopping centre, injuring three people. PHOTOS