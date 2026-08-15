ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11895 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
1 109 1

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia and region: drone struck shopping centre, injuring three people. PHOTOS

On the night of 15 August, Russian invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. In the morning, FPV drones struck vehicles in the village of Ukrainka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A Russian drone struck the ‘Epicentre’ shopping centre, causing a fire. Another UAV targeted the premises of an industrial enterprise.

Russia struck Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding district: a drone hit
Russia struck Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding district: a drone hit
Russia struck Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding district: a drone hit
Russia struck Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding district: a drone hit
Russia struck Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding district: a drone hit
Russia struck Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding district: a drone hit
Russia struck Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding district: a drone hit
Russia struck Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding district: a drone hit

Three people were injured as a result of enemy attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district

This morning, the Russians struck cars in the village of Ukrainka using FPV drones.

A 65-year-old man was injured; his vehicle was travelling along one of the village’s streets.
Two more people – a 62-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman – were injured in a car near a level crossing.

The injured are receiving all necessary medical care.

See more: Occupiers dropped KAB on Zaporizhzhia: 4 injured, cars on fire, building damaged (updated). PHOTOS

Author: 

Zaporizhzhya (844) shoot out (18440) Zaporizhzhia region (2308) Zaporizkyy district (501) Ukrayinka (1)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 