Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia and region: drone struck shopping centre, injuring three people. PHOTOS
On the night of 15 August, Russian invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. In the morning, FPV drones struck vehicles in the village of Ukrainka.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.
A Russian drone struck the ‘Epicentre’ shopping centre, causing a fire. Another UAV targeted the premises of an industrial enterprise.
Three people were injured as a result of enemy attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district
This morning, the Russians struck cars in the village of Ukrainka using FPV drones.
A 65-year-old man was injured; his vehicle was travelling along one of the village’s streets.
Two more people – a 62-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman – were injured in a car near a level crossing.
The injured are receiving all necessary medical care.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password