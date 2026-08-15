Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia and region: drone struck shopping centre, injuring three people. PHOTOS

On the night of 15 August, Russian invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. In the morning, FPV drones struck vehicles in the village of Ukrainka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A Russian drone struck the ‘Epicentre’ shopping centre, causing a fire. Another UAV targeted the premises of an industrial enterprise.

















Three people were injured as a result of enemy attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district



This morning, the Russians struck cars in the village of Ukrainka using FPV drones.

A 65-year-old man was injured; his vehicle was travelling along one of the village’s streets.

Two more people – a 62-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman – were injured in a car near a level crossing.



The injured are receiving all necessary medical care.

See more: Occupiers dropped KAB on Zaporizhzhia: 4 injured, cars on fire, building damaged (updated). PHOTOS