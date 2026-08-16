Enemy struck Kyiv with ballistic missiles: two people injured, destruction and large-scale fire at market in Obolon district. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Two people were injured as a result of the Russian shelling of Kyiv overnight.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

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Where did the enemy strike?

As reported, on the night of 16 August, Russia carried out a hostile attack on the capital. The shelling caused fires and damage in the Obolon and Holosiivskyi districts.

Consequences

Obolon district : a major fire broke out at one of the markets. Two people are currently known to have been injured. At another location, a blast wave caused minor damage to a building without a fire breaking out. Additionally, a non-residential building was hit at yet another address.

: a major fire broke out at one of the markets. Two people are currently known to have been injured. At another location, a blast wave caused minor damage to a building without a fire breaking out. Additionally, a non-residential building was hit at yet another address. Holosiivskyi district: a fire broke out in a non-residential building. Firefighters have brought the blaze under control.















Read more: Decision made to limit data on enemy ballistic missiles in morning reports: online updates will remain unchanged – Ihnat

Information regarding casualties is being verified. Rescue workers and all relevant services are continuing to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack.

According to the Air Force, the enemy attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles. There is currently a threat of a drone strike on the capital.