Drones have attacked Moscow Region: Wildberries’ largest warehouse is ablaze in Podolsk, whilst warehouses in Domodedovo are under attack. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of Saturday 15 August 2026, drones attacked the Moscow Region. Although Moscow’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, reported that the drones had been shot down, there were hits.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the ASTRA Telegram channel.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Attack on Podolsk

Following the attack, Wildberries’ largest warehouse in Podolsk, Moscow Region, is on fire.

Using footage from eyewitnesses, an ASTRA OSINT analyst has established that the Wildberries logistics complex is on fire at the following address: 20 Troitskaya Street, Koledino, Podolsk. The warehouse covers an area of over 200,000 square metres – it is the company’s largest warehouse.











Read more: NOVATEK-Ust-Luga complex struck in Russia’s Leningrad region – General Staff

Attack on Domodedovo

In addition, it is reported that another logistics centre is ablaze in Domodedovo, Moscow Region, following an attack by Ukrainian drones.

On the night of 16 August, the mayor of the capital reported that attacks by Ukrainian UAVs had been repelled and that three people had been injured as a result of the night-time strikes. Residents of the Moscow Region posted footage showing large-scale fires.

Using photographs from eyewitnesses, the OSINT analyst at ASTRA established that another fire had broken out at warehouse No. 15 in the ‘Severnoye Domodedovo’ sorting and logistics complex.









