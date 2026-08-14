NOVATEK-Ust-Luga complex struck in Russia’s Leningrad region – General Staff

On the night of 14 August, the Defence Forces of Ukraine struck the NOVATEK-Ust-Luga complex in Slobodka, Russia’s Leningrad region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

A fire was recorded at the site. According to preliminary information, two processing units were hit.

"NOVATEK-Ust-Luga is a production and transshipment complex designed for the fractionation and processing of stable gas condensate. It has a capacity of almost 8 million tonnes of feedstock per year.

"The complex’s products are used in the Russian Federation’s military and economic activities and help meet the needs of the Russian Armed Forces," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recalled.

The extent of the damage and the results of the strike are currently being assessed. Operations targeting key enemy facilities are continuing, the General Staff added.

Read more: Defence Forces strike four Russian warships in Novorossiysk – SSU and General Staff

Background

Earlier, the governor of Russia’s Leningrad region said that 37 drones had been shot down and damage had been reported near the port of Ust-Luga.

See more: Defence Forces attack on Novorossiysk: traces of fire detected at Russian naval base. SATELLITE IMAGES