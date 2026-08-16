Russian troops strike ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih: two dead, main production facilities damaged
On the night of June 16, PJSC "ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih" was hit by a missile strike from the aggressor country.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the company's press office.
There are casualties
As reported, 13 employees of the company and its contractors were injured as a result of the enemy attack. Unfortunately, one person was killed. As of 10:16 a.m., the body of another victim has been found. Rescue and search operations are ongoing.
"An emergency response plan has been activated. Firefighters, occupational safety officials, rescue workers, and medical personnel are on the scene. Those injured in the enemy missile strike are receiving all necessary medical care at the city’s medical facilities," the statement said.
Damaged major production facilities
As a result of the attack, key production facilities in the power generation and blast furnace sectors were damaged, and the plant’s production processes have been partially halted. Specialists are currently assessing the extent of the damage, as well as the feasibility and timeline for recovery.
As ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih points out, the company is a civilian facility in the mining and metallurgical industry.
As a reminder, the company had already suffered a devastating missile strike in 2022. At that time, the bar rolling mill was destroyed and one of our employees was killed.
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