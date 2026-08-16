Russian forces launched combined strike on two industrial sites in Kryvyi Rih: one person was killed and more than 10 were injured. PHOTO

On the night of 16 August, the enemy launched a combined attack on Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, chairman of the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, according to Censor.NET.

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Where did the Russians strike?

According to him, the enemy struck two industrial enterprises with missiles and UAVs.

Sadly, one man was killed. A further 13 people were injured, including two women. Eleven were hospitalised. Of these, five wounded individuals remain in the city’s hospitals, with one 48-year-old man in a critical condition.

Two others remain in hospital, one of them in a serious condition, following yesterday’s daytime strike on the city. Medical staff are providing all necessary care to all of them.

Read more: Russia has likely received new batch of ballistic missiles from DPRK: there is risk of increased attacks, - Reuters

"Fires broke out at the sites of the strikes, but have now been extinguished. However, the clearing of rubble is continuing at the industrial site. There may be more bad news…", Vilkul added.

Houses damaged

At least 12 blocks of flats in the Metallurgical District have been damaged. Clean-up operations are ongoing. All necessary services are involved.

In the Kryvyi Rih district, the enemy also attacked the Shyrokyvska and Hrushevska communities. Fires broke out. No casualties were reported.

In the Nikopol district, the enemy attacked the communities of Nikopol, Marganetsk, Myrivka, Pokrovsk and Chervonohryhorivka with drones and artillery. A 55-year-old man was injured. Infrastructure, a business, a block of flats and a private home were damaged.