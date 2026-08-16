On the night of August 16, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against a number of key military targets of the Russian occupiers. The strikes hit an area where a missile unit was concentrated in occupied Crimea, a railway bridge in the Zaporizhzhia region, and warehouses in the Donetsk region.

This is mentioned in a statement from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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On the night of August 16, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of key military targets.

The enemy's missile unit's concentration was struck

Yes, the area where the enemy’s missile unit is concentrated in Rezervne, located in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea, has been struck.

A railroad bridge was damaged

In addition, a railway bridge in the Svitlodolynsk area of the Zaporizhzhia region has been hit; the occupiers use it to support military logistics and the movement of personnel.

Read more: "Kamensky Plant" in Rostov Region of Russian Federation, which produces rocket fuel for "Uragan" and "Smerch", was hit, - General Staff

Warehouses affected

Ukrainian troops also struck enemy supply depots and ammunition depots in Karlivka, Donetsk region.

"Operations against the enemy's key military targets are ongoing. More to come!" the General Staff emphasized.