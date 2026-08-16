"Kamensky Plant" in Rostov Region of Russian Federation, which produces rocket fuel for "Uragan" and "Smerch", was hit, - General Staff

On the night of August 16, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a key facility of the enemy’s military-industrial complex—the "Kamensky Combine" in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Oblast of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strike on a Russian industrial complex

As noted, a fire has been reported on the premises.

The extent of the damage and the results of the attack are being determined.

Read more: Drones have attacked Moscow Region: Wildberries’ largest warehouse is ablaze in Podolsk, whilst warehouses in Domodedovo are under attack. VIDEO+PHOTOS

"Kamensky Plant" is a company within the Russian defense-industrial complex that produces solid rocket propellant for the "Uragan," "Smerch," and "Tornado-S" multiple launch rocket systems, as well as for a number of missile systems and airborne weapons. The plant’s products are directly used to meet the needs of the Russian Armed Forces.

Results of Previous Matches

An analysis of additional data has confirmed that the Zapsibneftekhim LLC facility in Tobolsk, Tyumen Oblast, was shut down following damage to Central Gas Fractionation Unit No. 1 on August 10, 2026.

Zapsibneftekhim LLC is one of the largest petrochemical complexes in the Russian Federation, engaged in the processing of hydrocarbon feedstocks and the production of polymers and other petrochemical products. The company plays a vital role in the Russian Federation’s petrochemical industry and in meeting the needs of its military-industrial complex.

In addition, it has been confirmed that on August 11, 2026, the hydrocracking unit, the ELOU-AVT-3 and ELOU-AVT-6 primary oil refining units, ELOU-AT, and the 22-4M5 secondary distillation unit for light petroleum fractions at Orsknefteorgsintez PJSC in Orsk, Orenburg region.

Read more: Progress rocket and space center in Samara and Savasleyka airfield were hit, - General Staff

PJSC "Orsknefteorgsintez" is a major oil refinery in the Russian Federation that refines crude oil and produces gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, fuel oil, and other products. The company's products are used to meet the needs of the Russian Federation's armed forces and military-industrial complex.

"Operations against the enemy's key military and military-industrial targets are ongoing," the General Staff emphasizes.