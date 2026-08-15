Progress rocket and space center in Samara and Savasleyka airfield were hit, - General Staff

On the night of August 15, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the "Progress" rocket and space center in Samara, Samara Oblast, Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

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A direct hit on the target was recorded, followed by a fire on the facility's grounds.

What is known about the affected object?

The Progress Rocket and Space Center is one of the key enterprises in the Russian Federation’s rocket and space industry, producing launch vehicles of the Soyuz family. These are used to launch Russian spacecraft for military, reconnaissance, and communications purposes into orbit. In particular, the "Soyuz-2.1b" is being used to deploy Russia’s "Rassvet" satellite constellation—a broadband satellite communications system that Russia positions as an analog to Starlink.

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In addition, the "Progress" Research and Production Center manufactures Earth observation satellites, which the enemy uses for reconnaissance purposes.

The extent of the damage is being determined.

Strike on an enemy airfield

In addition, the "Savasleika" airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod Region of the Russian Federation was struck. A direct hit was recorded, followed by a fire on the airfield grounds.

The "Savasleika" Air Base is used, in particular, to station and deploy MiG-31K interceptor fighters—carriers of the Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles.

"Operations against the enemy's key military and military-industrial targets are ongoing," the General Staff emphasizes.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Ukrainian long-range strikes hit "Progress," "Savasleika," and a Russian oil facility.