Explosions were heard in Nizhny Novgorod region: "Savasleika" airfield may have been under attack. VIDEO

On the night of 15 August, a series of powerful explosions rocked the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels and OSINT communities.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to preliminary reports, the Savasleika military airfield – home to Russian MiG-31K fighter jets, which carry ‘Kinzhal’ aeroballistic missiles – may have been targeted.

A fire broke out near the airfield

According to reports from monitoring channels and eyewitnesses, explosions were heard directly in the vicinity of the military airfield. Local residents also reported seeing a glow and intense flames.

Footage from the scene circulating online shows a large-scale fire in the "Savasleika" area.

The airfield is home to ‘Kinzhal’ carriers

"Savasleika" is a military airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod Region of the Russian Federation. It is home to MiG-31K interceptor fighters, which are capable of carrying Russian Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles.

There is currently no information as to whether any aircraft or other airfield facilities were damaged.

At the time of publication, there is no official confirmation regarding the specific consequences of the attack on "Savasleika".

However, reports of explosions and a fire at the military airfield have been circulated by several sources.

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