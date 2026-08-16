Russia attacked post office in shopping mall near Odesa with jet drone: there are injuries (updated)

The enemy cynically attacked a post office in a shopping center in a suburb of Odesa with a jet-powered drone.

Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

There are injured people

Unfortunately, two people were injured as a result of the shelling. One person has been hospitalized.

Information about the consequences of the attack is still being clarified.

See more: There are now 13 suspects in case concerning unlawful detention and beating of men at Odesa TCR, - State Bureau of Investigation. PHOTO

No further information is available at this time regarding the enemy attack.

UPDATE

"A 42-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were injured in the attack. Both were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. Medical personnel are providing all necessary care," Kipper wrote later.

This news story will be updated