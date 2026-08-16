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Russia attacked post office in shopping mall near Odesa with jet drone: there are injuries (updated)
The enemy cynically attacked a post office in a shopping center in a suburb of Odesa with a jet-powered drone.
Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
There are injured people
Unfortunately, two people were injured as a result of the shelling. One person has been hospitalized.
Information about the consequences of the attack is still being clarified.
No further information is available at this time regarding the enemy attack.
UPDATE
"A 42-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were injured in the attack. Both were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. Medical personnel are providing all necessary care," Kipper wrote later.
This news story will be updated
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