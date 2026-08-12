There are now 13 suspects in case concerning unlawful detention and beating of men at Odesa TCR, - State Bureau of Investigation. PHOTO

The State Bureau of Investigations has identified a further four employees of the district TCR in the Odesa region who are suspected of involvement in the unlawful detention of and violence against citizens. The number of suspects in the case has risen to 13.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Bureau of Investigations.

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According to the investigation, the new suspects are also implicated in the abuse of a former TCR employee.

They have been notified of their status as suspects in the unlawful deprivation of liberty and abduction of a person, committed by a group of individuals acting in concert and causing physical suffering to the victim – Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The case involves employees of the TCR and representatives of a civil society organisation

In June 2026, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported that a group of nine people had been exposed. Among them were six employees of the district TCR, and three representatives of a local civil society organisation.







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According to the investigation, they organised the illegal transport of men to the recruitment centre’s premises and their subsequent detention.

Representatives of the civil society organisation, as claimed by the State Bureau of Investigation, were involved in searching for the men and gathering information about them.

The men were beaten, intimidated and subjected to psychological pressure

Investigators have documented numerous instances of ill-treatment of the victims. According to the State Bureau of Investigation, the men were unlawfully detained, beaten, intimidated and subjected to psychological pressure.

Following the identification of a further four individuals, the total number of suspects in the criminal proceedings has risen to 13.