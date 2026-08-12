Morning and night-time attacks on Odesa: infrastructure and building damaged (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the morning of 12 August 2026, Russian forces launched yet another attack on Odesa.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa CMA, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Morning attack

"The enemy attacked Odesa first thing in the morning. Infrastructure has been damaged," the message reads.

Night-time strike on Odesa

According to Lysak, fortunately, there were no casualties during the night-time strike. One residential building was damaged. Municipal services promptly cleared the area and boarded up all the windows.

Read more: Russians massively attacked Odesa: there is destruction and casualties (updated). PHOTOS

"Odesa residents whose property has been damaged can apply for compensation under the ‘e-Recovery’ and ‘Unbreakable Odesa’ programmes. To submit the necessary documents and receive assistance, please contact your local district administration. Stay safe and do not ignore air-raid sirens," he reminded residents.

Updated information

According to the State Emergency Service, a fire broke out in one of the apartments on the fifth floor of a 10-story building as a result of a Russian attack overnight.

Rescue workers quickly extinguished the fire.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service were on the scene, providing psychological support to local residents.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries.









What led up to this?

It was reported yesterday that an enemy drone struck a five-storey residential block in Odesa.

Read more: Russians strike Odesa: People injured, Chornomorets Stadium damaged