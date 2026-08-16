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News Appointment in the Armed Forces of Ukraine
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Drapaty’s personnel decisions are stuck: President has not signed single dismissal in month, - "Servant of the people" Bezuhla

Drapatyi’s personnel decisions: The President has not yet signed the dismissal

A month has passed since the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapaty, began making personnel decisions, but Volodymyr Zelenskyy has yet to sign any of the dismissal orders he has submitted.

"Servant of the People" member Mariana Bezuhla announced this in a Telegram post, according to Censor.NET.

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"To date, the President has not signed a SINGLE one of the dismissals submitted by Drapaty. The new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has suspended these individuals and appointed acting officials, but there has not yet been a single permanent appointment," the MP emphasized.

Read more: There are no people in "SP" faction willing to post bail for Yermak. Is it only to come to court to gloat, - Bezuhla

As Bezuhla noted, the president has not made any decisions for a month now.

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9580) Mariana Bezuhla (116) Mykhailo Drapatyi (62)
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