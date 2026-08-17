Additional interceptor units deployed to protect civilian vessels – Navy

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Navy is deploying additional interceptor UAV units to protect civilian vessels from Russian strikes.

This was reported by Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksii Neizhpapa, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

"I reviewed the performance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Navy’s ships and boats in the first half of 2026.

"The priority is to protect civilian shipping and our coastline from enemy attacks. During this period, ships and boats covered about 350,000 nautical miles and made more than 7,000 sorties at sea. Additional interceptor UAV units have been deployed, and efforts to strengthen this capability are continuing. I heard reports on the condition of the vessels and the training of personnel. It all comes down to one thing: preserving lives. This is our primary objective and will always come first," the statement reads.

Neizhpapa noted that the Navy had significantly strengthened its material and technical capabilities over the past six months.

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"Modern training equipment, simulators, decoy drones and much more have been introduced, allowing crews to train under conditions as close as possible to real-life operations.

"I also focused separately on ensuring the functioning of the grain corridor. We must do everything possible to enhance the safety of civilian shipping. The technical condition of the ships and boats is equally important, including vessel repairs and improvements to weapons and military equipment," the commander said.

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