Russia is deploying warships to Baltic Sea, - Bild

Putin is escalating tensions in the Baltic Sea. A few days after the destroyer "Admiral Levchenko" arrived in the Baltic Sea, the modern guided-missile frigate "Admiral Kasatonov", part of Russia’s Northern Fleet, also arrived.

This is reported in an article in Bild, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The publication notes that the transfer took place at precisely the moment when the Kremlin dictator Putin was threatening Europe with retaliatory measures in response to sanctions against Russia’s shadow fleet.

"Moscow has deployed one of its most advanced warships, the "Admiral Kasatonov", to the Baltic Sea. The frigate, which only entered service in 2020, belongs to the ‘Admiral Gorshkov’ class and, according to Russia, is capable of launching ‘Kalibr’ and ‘Zircon’ cruise missiles. It has recently been used to protect and escort Russian cargo ships in the Mediterranean Sea and the English Channel," writes Bild.

It is known that at the end of July, the Russian Federation deployed the destroyer *Admiral Levchenko* from the Northern Fleet to the Baltic Sea.

The warship, which is over 160 metres long, belongs to the Soviet ‘Udaloy’ class and has been in service since 1988. The ‘Admiral Levchenko’ was originally designed for anti-submarine warfare and is equipped with air defence systems, torpedoes, deck guns and helicopters.

Read more: Poland intercepts Russian Su-30 fighter jets monitoring military exercises over Baltic Sea

No explanation was given

There has still been no official explanation from Moscow as to why the ship was redeployed. At the same time, for several months now, Russia has been making increasingly active use of military vessels to escort tankers and cargo ships belonging to its controversial shadow fleet.

An expert warns

Maritime security expert Moritz Breik warns against dismissing Putin’s threats as mere rhetoric.

"Strategically, Moscow is primarily seeking in this way to create uncertainty and drive up the cost of Western measures against its shadow fleet," he noted.