Poland intercepts Russian Su-30 fighter jets monitoring military exercises over Baltic Sea

On 15 July, Polish fighter jets intercepted two Russian Su-30SM2 aircraft that were monitoring Polish military exercises involving the interoperability of air defence systems.

Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known?

Kosiniak-Kamysz said that the Russians had "once again conducted aggressive surveillance over the Baltic Sea of exercises involving the interoperability of air defence systems."

In response, Poland scrambled a pair of fighter jets on alert from the Malbork airbase. They intercepted two Russian Su-30SM2 aircraft that had taken off from Kaliningrad.

The minister added that the Russian aircraft had neither approached nor violated Polish airspace. A pair of Swedish fighter jets was also operating over the Baltic Sea and escorted the Russian aircraft after they had been intercepted.

Read more: Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jets intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft over Baltic Sea

Other incidents

On 14 July, Polish fighter jets intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

On 2 July, British F-35 fighter jets operating from the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales in the Norwegian Sea intercepted and escorted Russian aircraft.

On 12 June, Swedish Air Force fighter jets were scrambled twice to intercept Russian aircraft near Swedish airspace over the Baltic Sea.

Read more: French fighter jets intercepted Russian aircraft over Baltic states 11 times in one week