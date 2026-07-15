Poland intercepts Russian Su-30 fighter jets monitoring military exercises over Baltic Sea
On 15 July, Polish fighter jets intercepted two Russian Su-30SM2 aircraft that were monitoring Polish military exercises involving the interoperability of air defence systems.
Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz reported this, Censor.NET informs.
What is known?
Kosiniak-Kamysz said that the Russians had "once again conducted aggressive surveillance over the Baltic Sea of exercises involving the interoperability of air defence systems."
In response, Poland scrambled a pair of fighter jets on alert from the Malbork airbase. They intercepted two Russian Su-30SM2 aircraft that had taken off from Kaliningrad.
The minister added that the Russian aircraft had neither approached nor violated Polish airspace. A pair of Swedish fighter jets was also operating over the Baltic Sea and escorted the Russian aircraft after they had been intercepted.
Other incidents
- On 14 July, Polish fighter jets intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea.
- On 2 July, British F-35 fighter jets operating from the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales in the Norwegian Sea intercepted and escorted Russian aircraft.
- On 12 June, Swedish Air Force fighter jets were scrambled twice to intercept Russian aircraft near Swedish airspace over the Baltic Sea.
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