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News interception of Russian aircraft
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Poland intercepts Russian Su-30 fighter jets monitoring military exercises over Baltic Sea

Russian Su-30 fighter jets

On 15 July, Polish fighter jets intercepted two Russian Su-30SM2 aircraft that were monitoring Polish military exercises involving the interoperability of air defence systems.

Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known?

Kosiniak-Kamysz said that the Russians had "once again conducted aggressive surveillance over the Baltic Sea of exercises involving the interoperability of air defence systems."

In response, Poland scrambled a pair of fighter jets on alert from the Malbork airbase. They intercepted two Russian Su-30SM2 aircraft that had taken off from Kaliningrad.

The minister added that the Russian aircraft had neither approached nor violated Polish airspace. A pair of Swedish fighter jets was also operating over the Baltic Sea and escorted the Russian aircraft after they had been intercepted.

Read more: Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jets intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft over Baltic Sea

Other incidents

  • On 14 July, Polish fighter jets intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea.
  • On 2 July, British F-35 fighter jets operating from the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales in the Norwegian Sea intercepted and escorted Russian aircraft.
  • On 12 June, Swedish Air Force fighter jets were scrambled twice to intercept Russian aircraft near Swedish airspace over the Baltic Sea.

Read more: French fighter jets intercepted Russian aircraft over Baltic states 11 times in one week

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Poland (1708) Russia (14000) Kosiniak-Kamysz Władysław (52) Baltic sea (12) fighter jet (90)
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