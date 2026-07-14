Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jets intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft over Baltic Sea

Polish fighter jets intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea on Tuesday, July 14.

Polish Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz announced this, Censor.NET reports, citing RMF24.

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Details

Shortly after noon on Tuesday, a pair of Polish fighter jets on alert intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea, approximately 30 km from Ustka.

"A pair of our fighter jets on alert intercepted a Russian reconnaissance aircraft that was attempting to enter Polish airspace. Let this incident make all those who are trying to distort reality understand that Russia poses a direct threat," Kosiniak-Kamysz said at a press conference.

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Background

As a reminder, on July 2, British F-35 fighter jets that took off from the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales in the Norwegian Sea intercepted and escorted Russian aircraft.

On June 12, Swedish Air Force fighter jets were scrambled twice to intercept Russian aircraft near Swedish airspace over the Baltic Sea.

Read more: French fighter jets intercepted Russian aircraft over Baltic states 11 times in one week