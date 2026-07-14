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News interception of Russian aircraft Russian provocations over the Baltics
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Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jets intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft over Baltic Sea

Polish F-16 fighter jets

Polish fighter jets intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea on Tuesday, July 14.

Polish Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz announced this, Censor.NET reports, citing RMF24.

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Details

Shortly after noon on Tuesday, a pair of Polish fighter jets on alert intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea, approximately 30 km from Ustka.

"A pair of our fighter jets on alert intercepted a Russian reconnaissance aircraft that was attempting to enter Polish airspace. Let this incident make all those who are trying to distort reality understand that Russia poses a direct threat," Kosiniak-Kamysz said at a press conference.

Watch more: Man in Poland harassed Ukrainian children on bus: he has been detained. VIDEO

Background

  • As a reminder, on July 2, British F-35 fighter jets that took off from the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales in the Norwegian Sea intercepted and escorted Russian aircraft.
  • On June 12, Swedish Air Force fighter jets were scrambled twice to intercept Russian aircraft near Swedish airspace over the Baltic Sea.

Read more: French fighter jets intercepted Russian aircraft over Baltic states 11 times in one week

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