Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jets intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft over Baltic Sea
Polish fighter jets intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea on Tuesday, July 14.
Polish Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz announced this, Censor.NET reports, citing RMF24.
Details
Shortly after noon on Tuesday, a pair of Polish fighter jets on alert intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea, approximately 30 km from Ustka.
"A pair of our fighter jets on alert intercepted a Russian reconnaissance aircraft that was attempting to enter Polish airspace. Let this incident make all those who are trying to distort reality understand that Russia poses a direct threat," Kosiniak-Kamysz said at a press conference.
Background
- As a reminder, on July 2, British F-35 fighter jets that took off from the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales in the Norwegian Sea intercepted and escorted Russian aircraft.
- On June 12, Swedish Air Force fighter jets were scrambled twice to intercept Russian aircraft near Swedish airspace over the Baltic Sea.
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