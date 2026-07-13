Man in Poland harassed Ukrainian children on bus: he has been detained. VIDEO

A man in Poland harassed Ukrainian children on a bus. He has now been arrested.

This was reported by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The incident took place in Bielsko-Biała.

The ‘hero’ on the Polish bus verbally ‘attacked’ children and women. It doesn’t take much intelligence or courage to do that. Upon learning of the incident, the Ukrainian side approached the Polish law enforcement authorities with a request for an appropriate response to the man’s inappropriate behaviour and the humiliation of Ukrainians on the basis of their nationality.



This individual has now been detained. We thank the Polish law enforcement authorities for their swift and appropriate response. Such aggression and hatred must not be tolerated in a European democratic society and state.



"Once again, we call on certain Polish politicians to stop fuelling hatred towards Ukraine and Ukrainians, which is fuelling anti-Ukrainian sentiment in Polish society," Sybiha said.

The arrest was confirmed by Marcin Kierwiński, Poland’s Minister of the Interior and Administration.

"Every form of aggression will be met with a decisive response from the State. Let this be a warning to every hater - you will not go unpunished," he wrote

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RMF24 has reported the details.

The incident took place on the No. 8 bus in Bielsko-Biała.

The man shouted insults at Ukrainian girls and demanded that they "go back to Ukraine". He also threatened a woman who tried to stop the altercation.

The city transport operator stated that the man in question is an employee of the company, a bus driver, although he had recently been on sick leave. The company also promised to take disciplinary action against him.

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