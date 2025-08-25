Nawrocki announced draft law equating "Bandera symbol" with Nazi and Communist ones

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has announced a legislative initiative that would amend the Criminal Code and equate the "Bandera symbol" with symbols of Nazism and communism.

This was reported by Wirtualna Polska, Censor.NET writes.

Nawrocki stated that the proposal has a "key component for Poles". According to him, the bill should contain the slogan "stop Banderaism" as well as amendments to the law on the Institute of National Remembrance regarding the crimes of the OUN-UPA.

The president stressed that such steps are aimed at countering Russian propaganda and strengthening Polish-Ukrainian relations "based on justice, truth and mutual respect."

In addition, the initiative provides for extending the period for acquiring Polish citizenship from three to ten years and increasing the penalty for illegal border crossing to five years' imprisonment.

