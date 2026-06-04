French fighter jets intercepted Russian aircraft over Baltic states 11 times in one week

French military aircraft scrambled at least 11 times over the past week as part of NATO’s air policing mission over the Baltic states. Paris intercepted Russian aircraft.

French armed forces spokesperson Guillaume Vernet said this, Reuters reports, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian provocations

The French spokesperson said the number of "provocations" was higher than usual. French aircraft are patrolling the airspace of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As part of the NATO mission, pilots seek to intercept unidentified aircraft, including Russian ones.

"The extremely high number of interceptions may signal that Moscow was trying to show its strength during the same week it was hosting the annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum," Guillaume Vernet said.

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Interceptions

According to him, the French detachment detected Russian aircraft flying without flight plans or radio communication. The intercepted aircraft included armed fighter jets, reconnaissance aircraft and transport planes.

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