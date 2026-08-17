Member of Uzhhorod City Council failed to declare hotel complex worth 50 million: he is to stand trial

A sitting member of the Uzhhorod City Council failed to declare in his asset declaration the use of a hotel and restaurant complex worth almost 50 million hryvnias, and also declared, together with his wife, cash totalling over 28 million hryvnias, the source of which is not substantiated by official income.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

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The Uzhhorod District Prosecutor’s Office has filed an indictment with the court against a sitting member of the Uzhhorod City Council, who is accused of providing false information in his 2024 declaration.

The MP failed to declare a hotel complex

Following a full audit of the declaration, the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NAZK) established that the MP had failed to disclose details of his use of a hotel and restaurant complex on the outskirts of Uzhhorod, valued at nearly 50 million hryvnias.



The complex comprises a hotel with a floor area of over 1,074 square metres, a sauna, a catering facility with a swimming pool, a café-bar and other properties. These facilities have been in operation for around 20 years.

See more: Inaccurate declaration of over 13 million hryvnias: MP in Dnipropetrovsk region notified of suspicion. PHOTO

The declared income does not reflect the actual income

In addition, the MP and his wife declared over 108 million hryvnias in cash (in hryvnia equivalent). At the same time, their officially confirmed financial means would have allowed them to accumulate just over 79.7 million hryvnias. The difference exceeds 28.3 million hryvnias.



The MP is charged with the deliberate inclusion by the declarant of knowingly false information in a personal declaration (Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).