Inaccurate declaration of over 13 million hryvnias: MP in Dnipropetrovsk region notified of suspicion. PHOTO

A member of the village council in the Dnipropetrovsk region has been notified that she is under suspicion of making false declarations.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as reported by Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known

It is noted that in her 2023 declaration, she failed to declare two flats, 2 million hryvnias in expenses for their purchase, 6.2 million hryvnias in bank accounts and a 4.5 million hryvnia loan from relatives.

The violations were identified during a full audit of the declaration conducted by the NACP.

Read more: Official from State Migration Service in Khmelnytskyi region concealed assets worth over 13 million hryvnias in his declaration: he has been notified of the charges. PHOTOS

Details

In particular, the MP purchased two flats in a modern residential complex in the Dniprovskyi district. She paid 2 million UAH for them, but did not include these expenses in her declaration.

She also failed to declare 6.2 million hryvnias held in her company’s accounts.

Separately, the declaration contained no information about 4.5 million hryvnias that she had received ‘on loan’ from relatives to purchase the property.

The total amount of undeclared assets and financial liabilities amounts to 13.2 million hryvnias.

What are the charges?

It is reported that the councillor is charged with the deliberate inclusion of knowingly false information in the declaration of a person authorised to perform state or local self-government functions (Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).