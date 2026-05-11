Official from State Migration Service in Khmelnytskyi region concealed assets worth over 13 million hryvnias in his declaration: he has been notified of the charges. PHOTOS

According to information from the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), a senior official at the Khmelnytskyi City Department of the State Migration Service – who also serves as a member of the Chornoostrivskyi Settlement Council – has been charged with concealing assets worth over 13 million hryvnias in his declaration.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SBI press centre.

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Details

As noted, back in autumn 2023, the official’s wife became the owner of a café and several office premises in the village of Chornyi Ostriv, Khmelnytskyi district. The property, covering over 900 square metres, was valued at 13.7 million hryvnias upon commissioning. The official decided to conceal this value when completing his declaration, as he realised it did not correspond to the couple’s actual income and total assets.

See more: House, land and car registered to relatives: head of TCR in Lviv region to stand trial over false declarations – SBI









The suspect is charged under Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – the deliberate inclusion by a declarant of knowingly false information that differs from the true facts by an amount exceeding 2,500 times the minimum subsistence level for able-bodied persons.

What are the consequences?

The penalty under this article provides for imprisonment for up to two years, with disqualification from holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities for up to three years.

See more: Failed to declare assets worth over 13.8 million hryvnias: Uzhhorod City Council deputy notified of suspicion

The proceedings are being led by the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor’s Office.