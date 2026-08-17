SOF fighters liberate village of Andriivka-Klevtsove in Donetsk region and capture three dozen occupiers. VIDEO

Ukrainian special forces successfully conducted a clearing operation and restored control over the settlement of Andriivka-Klevtsove (Soviet-era name - Iskra), which Russian troops had long attempted to capture using small groups.

As reported by Censor.NET, footage of the ground phase of the comprehensive operation has been published online.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy had been gradually infiltrating the village and attempting to consolidate its positions. In response, operators of the 3rd Separate Special Operations Regiment, in coordination with one of the centers of SOF’s Psychological Operations unit, conducted a joint operation to liberate the area.

Watch more: SOF operators wake sleeping occupiers in hideouts and capture them without firing single shot. VIDEO

The released video shows the special forces advancing, methodically driving the enemy out of buildings and restoring full control over the settlement:

30 Russian servicemen, facing elimination, were forced to lay down their arms and surrender;

facing elimination, were forced to lay down their arms and surrender; the occupiers who continued to offer armed resistance were eliminated on the spot.

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