SOF operators wake sleeping occupiers in hideouts and capture them without firing single shot. VIDEO

Operators from a unit of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) captured two Russian servicemen without firing a single shot after discovering them in well-camouflaged hideouts.

During a special mission, Ukrainian special forces covertly entered the area where the enemy was positioned, located the occupiers’ individual shelters and approached them undetected, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the military, the hideouts were carefully constructed and camouflaged, but the SOF operators spotted the enemy first. After opening the shelters, they held the occupiers at gunpoint and ordered them not to resist, capturing the two Russians without firing a single shot.

The Special Operations Forces stressed that replenishing the prisoner exchange pool remains an important task, as it helps bring Ukrainian defenders back from Russian captivity.

Footage of the operation was released by Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces.

Watch more: SOF fighters covertly infiltrated enemy settlement, carried out mop-up operation and took ruscist prisoner. VIDEO

Watch more: Fighters of Defence Intelligence’s International Legion clear occupiers’ positions near Stepnohirsk and capture ruscist. VIDEO