SOF fighters covertly infiltrated enemy settlement, carried out mop-up operation and took ruscist prisoner. VIDEO
Operatives from Group ‘F’ of the 1st Detachment of the 144th Special Operations Forces Centre carried out a successful special operation in one of the operational sectors, during which they captured a Russian serviceman and cleared a designated sector of the settlement.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian special forces covertly infiltrated the settlement, where they carried out their assigned mission by establishing control over a designated area and taking the enemy prisoner.
The Special Operations Forces note that the prisoner is not only further confirmation of the effectiveness of Ukrainian operators, but also an important source of intelligence that will help to eliminate the enemy and save the lives of Ukrainian servicemen.
Footage of the special operation was published by the Special Operations Forces on their Telegram channel.
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