Fighters of the Revenge Tactical Group of the International Legion of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine successfully cleared Russian positions near Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region.

After prolonged aerial reconnaissance, Ukrainian troops located a group of Russian paratroopers who had infiltrated the area between opposing positions to adjust fire and prepare ambushes, Censor.NET reports. Following precision FPV drone strikes, an assault group of Colombian volunteers from the Revenge Tactical Group began the operation.

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During the assault, Ukrainian fighters cleared enemy dugouts and hideouts in wooded terrain, blew up some of the shelters and repeatedly offered the occupiers the chance to surrender. Those who refused to lay down their arms were eliminated.

The footage also captures the moment when one of the soldiers survived an attack by a Russian FPV drone on a fibre-optic cable. The soldier spotted the drone in time and shot it down with a small arms weapon just a split second before it struck.

During the clearance operation, Ukrainian troops found a wounded Russian paratrooper who surrendered. He was given the necessary medical assistance and evacuated, after which he will join Ukraine’s prisoner exchange pool.

Footage of the combat operation was released by servicemen of the International Legion of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

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