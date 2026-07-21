Ukrainian reconnaissance troops took occupier sleeping at his post by surprise and eliminated him. VIDEO

Ukrainian reconnaissance troops have carried out successful operations to clear enemy positions in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

According to Censor.NET, footage of the Defence Forces’ combat operations has been published online.

The video shows a reconnaissance team using small arms to eliminate a Russian occupier who was sleeping at a position in a wooded area. After successfully neutralising the enemy, the Ukrainian soldiers searched the area and collected spoils from other invaders who had previously been eliminated by strikes from FPV drones.

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Watch more: 20 occupier motorcyclists eliminated: drone operators strike Russians in rear areas of occupied Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO