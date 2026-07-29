Soldiers from 44th Brigade destroyed five "Msta-B" howitzers in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO
Ukrainian artillery crews and drone operators continue to systematically destroy the Russian occupiers’ firepower, gaining the upper hand on the battlefield.
According to Censor.NET, strike crews operating drones from the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol have carried out a series of effective strikes on enemy positions.
In particular, during counter-battery operations and fire strikes in the Huliaipole and Orikhiv sectors, the brigade’s soldiers successfully detected, engaged and destroyed five enemy 152 mm 2A65 "Msta-B" towed howitzers.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password