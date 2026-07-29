Soldiers from 44th Brigade destroyed five "Msta-B" howitzers in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

Ukrainian artillery crews and drone operators continue to systematically destroy the Russian occupiers’ firepower, gaining the upper hand on the battlefield.

According to Censor.NET, strike crews operating drones from the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol have carried out a series of effective strikes on enemy positions.

Read more on our Telegram channel

In particular, during counter-battery operations and fire strikes in the Huliaipole and Orikhiv sectors, the brigade’s soldiers successfully detected, engaged and destroyed five enemy 152 mm 2A65 "Msta-B" towed howitzers.

Watch more: Ruscist showed one of the roads in Kostiantynivka direction littered with burned-out Russian equipment. VIDEO

Watch more: Hart drone operators struck Russian tank during attempt by occupiers to attack positions of Defence Forces. VIDEO