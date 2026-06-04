Artillerymen of the 44th Brigade destroyed enemy gun and dugouts in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. VIDEO

Ukrainian artillery units continue to systematically shell the defensive positions and firepower of the Russian invaders in southern and eastern Ukraine. According to Censor.NET, soldiers from the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol have shared the results of their successful combat operations .

Effective fire was directed at enemy positions on two hot sections of the front simultaneously – the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk sectors. Thanks to high professionalism, accurate reconnaissance and the coordinated actions of the ‘Apostles’ crews, the following were successfully eliminated:

an enemy artillery gun from which the occupiers were firing;

fortifications and deep-buried enemy dugouts, along with the personnel hiding there.

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See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,368,040 (+1,130 in the last 24 hours), 11,974 tanks, 43,172 artillery systems, 24,673 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS