Rada has stated there are "excellent prospects" for Sybiha’s reappointment as Foreign Minister, - Merezhko

Andrii Sybiha has a "very good chance" of becoming head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again if President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submits his nomination to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Oleksandr Merezhko, chair of the parliamentary committee on foreign policy and inter-parliamentary cooperation, in comments to journalists.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The committee is prepared to support Sybiha

According to Merezhko, the incumbent Foreign Minister stands a good chance of securing the support of both the relevant committee and parliament.

"There is a very good chance that both the committee and, consequently, the plenary will support his candidacy. Because there are no issues with him, and no complaints have been made against him," he said.

Merezhko noted that Sybiha had established a "normal working relationship" with the committee, and spoke highly of his work in the post.

"He is the sort of person who doesn’t engage in self-promotion, but who gets on with the job," added the MP.

Merezhko himself also intends to vote in favour of Sybiha’s reappointment. According to him, the minister’s nomination has not met with any significant opposition, even among the opposition factions.

Read more: We are literally fighting for every Patriot missile, - Sybiha

It is not known when the Rada will consider the appointment

At the same time, Merezhko was unable to confirm that the matter of appointing a foreign minister would be put before the Verkhovna Rada as early as this week.

He suggested that nominations for the heads of two ministries – the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defence – might be submitted to parliament at the same time.