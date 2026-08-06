We are literally fighting for every Patriot missile, - Sybiha
Acting Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Ukraine has already held and will continue to hold consultations with the United States regarding licenses for the production of Patriot missiles.
He stated this during a press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart in Kyiv, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"Unfortunately, the geopolitical reality is that the U.S. can produce about 600 PAC-3 missiles per year. And given the situation in the Middle East, we understand how difficult it is for us right now to obtain, purchase, exchange, and acquire these missiles. We are literally fighting for every missile," Sibiga explained.
According to him, Zelenskyy will hold separate meetings on this matter today.
"Every ambassador—starting yesterday, and not just since yesterday—has been working on a daily basis to secure missiles, especially anti-ballistic ones. We are also working with the U.S. side; consultations have already taken place and will continue," he added.
The acting foreign minister also stated that Ukraine is currently working with the U.S. side, and that consultations regarding licenses have already taken place and will continue.
"The President of Ukraine and the President of the United States held substantive discussions. Now we need to discuss all these issues with all stakeholders. And those discussions are ongoing," he concluded.
What led up to this?
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked U.S. President Donald Trump to provide Ukraine with an emergency "winter package" of Patriot air defense interceptor missiles to help prevent Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
- Poland has proposed to the United States that it establish a trilateral project to manufacture missiles for the Patriot air defense systems, with Ukraine's participation. It is proposed that the production facilities be located in Poland.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects to have the technical capability to independently manufacture missiles for the U.S. Patriot air defense systems by the end of 2026.
- Trump stated that the U.S. has not yet agreed to grant Ukraine a license to manufacture Patriot systems. He is convinced that Washington should be "very cautious" on this issue.
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