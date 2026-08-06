We are literally fighting for every Patriot missile, - Sybiha

Acting Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Ukraine has already held and will continue to hold consultations with the United States regarding licenses for the production of Patriot missiles.

He stated this during a press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart in Kyiv, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Unfortunately, the geopolitical reality is that the U.S. can produce about 600 PAC-3 missiles per year. And given the situation in the Middle East, we understand how difficult it is for us right now to obtain, purchase, exchange, and acquire these missiles. We are literally fighting for every missile," Sibiga explained.

According to him, Zelenskyy will hold separate meetings on this matter today.

Read more: Trump quarreled with Pentagon chief over missile shortage, - WP

"Every ambassador—starting yesterday, and not just since yesterday—has been working on a daily basis to secure missiles, especially anti-ballistic ones. We are also working with the U.S. side; consultations have already taken place and will continue," he added.

The acting foreign minister also stated that Ukraine is currently working with the U.S. side, and that consultations regarding licenses have already taken place and will continue.

"The President of Ukraine and the President of the United States held substantive discussions. Now we need to discuss all these issues with all stakeholders. And those discussions are ongoing," he concluded.

Read: Trump Won't Give Ukraine Hundreds of Patriot Missiles Because of a Shortage in the U.S., According to the FT

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