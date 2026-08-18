Russian drone struck garden community in Zaporizhzhia: two people were killed
Two people were killed as a result of a Russian drone attack on a gardening community in Zaporizhzhia.
According to Censor.NET, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on his Telegram channel.
He said that a 43-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were killed.
A fire broke out in Zaporizhzhia following a drone attack
"Unfortunately, two people were killed: a 43-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, as a result of an enemy attack on a gardening community in Zaporizhzhia," wrote Ivan Fedorov.
A fire broke out at the site of the strike as a result of the attack.
Earlier, it was reported that Russians attacked a combine harvester in the Zaporizhzhia district: one person was killed and another was injured.
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