Ammunition depots and command posts of ruscists have been struck in Russia and in TOT, - General Staff
On August 17 and during the night of August 18, the Defense Forces struck a number of military targets belonging to the Russian invaders.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Ammunition depot
Ukrainian soldiers struck an ammunition depot in Karlivka, Donetsk Oblast.
Command posts
The defenders also attacked five enemy UAV command posts in the vicinity of populated areas
- Ustinka, Belgorod Oblast, the Russian Federation;
- Zhuravlevka, Belgorod Oblast, the Russian Federation;
- Novoivanivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast;
- Nove, Zaporizhzhia Oblast;
- Mali Shcherbaky, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
A command post of the Russian occupiers in the Terniv area of Donetsk Oblast was also struck.
"Operations against key enemy military targets are ongoing," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added.
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