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Enemy has advanced near Novooleksandrivka in Donetsk Oblast, – DeepState. MAP
Russian forces are advancing in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast.
This has been reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Russian advances
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Novooleksandrivka (a village in the Kryvyi Rih rural community of the Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.
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