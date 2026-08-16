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Russian forces have advanced in Kurylivka and Kryva Luka, – DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

This has been reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Kurylivka (Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region) and Kryva Luka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

See more: Russians advance near Bilytske in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP

Updated maps

Russian forces have advanced in Kurylivka

Russian forces have advanced in Kryva Luka

Author: 

Donetsk region (6103) military actions (3563) Kharkiv region (1890) Kramatorskyy district (1114) Kupiansk district (545) Kryva Luka (3) Kurylivka (1) DeepState (538)
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