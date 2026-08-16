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Russian forces have advanced in Kurylivka and Kryva Luka, – DeepState. MAP
Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.
This has been reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Russian advances
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Kurylivka (Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region) and Kryva Luka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.
Updated maps
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