Russians advance near Bilytske in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP
Russian occupation forces have advanced in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region.
The DeepState monitoring project reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Russian advance
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Bilytske (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the statement reads.
Updated map
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