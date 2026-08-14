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Russians advance near Bilytske in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces have advanced in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region.

The DeepState monitoring project reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Russian advance

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Bilytske (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the statement reads.

Read more: Enemy advances in Markove, Donetsk region – DeepState

Updated map

DeepState reports Russian advance near Bilytske

Read more: Defence forces have liberated 19 settlements in Oleksandrivka sector, – DeepState. LIST

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Donetsk region (6098) military actions (3563) Pokrovskyy district (1374) Bilytske (33) DeepState (537)
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