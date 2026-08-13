Enemy advances in Markove, Donetsk region – DeepState

Russian occupation forces have advanced in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russian advance

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Markove (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region)," the statement said.

Read more: Defence forces have liberated 19 settlements in Oleksandrivka sector, – DeepState. LIST

Updated map

Read more: Enemy advances near Kostiantynivka – DeepState. MAP