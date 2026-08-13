Enemy advances in Markove, Donetsk region – DeepState
Russian occupation forces have advanced in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region.
This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET informs.
Russian advance
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Markove (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region)," the statement said.
Updated map
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