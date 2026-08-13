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Enemy advances in Markove, Donetsk region – DeepState

Russian occupation forces have advanced in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET informs.

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Russian advance

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Markove (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region)," the statement said.

Read more: Defence forces have liberated 19 settlements in Oleksandrivka sector, – DeepState. LIST

Updated map

Russian forces advance in Markove, DeepState reports

Read more: Enemy advances near Kostiantynivka – DeepState. MAP

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Donetsk region (6095) military actions (3559) Kramatorskyy district (1109) Markove (6) DeepState (536)
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