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News Kostiantynivka direction
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Enemy advances near Kostiantynivka – DeepState. MAP

Russian occupying forces have advanced near Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region.

The DeepState monitoring project reported this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Advance by Russian troops

"The enemy has advanced near Kostiantynivka," the report reads.

Russian Federation’s advance

Read more: Ruscists advance near Ustynivka in Kharkiv region – DeepState. MAP

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Donetsk region (6086) Kramatorskyy district (1105) Kostyantynivka (452) DeepState (532)
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