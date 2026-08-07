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Enemy advances near Kostiantynivka – DeepState. MAP
Russian occupying forces have advanced near Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region.
The DeepState monitoring project reported this, according to Censor.NET.
Advance by Russian troops
"The enemy has advanced near Kostiantynivka," the report reads.
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