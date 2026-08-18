Materials for anti-drone nets were supplied to Russian Federation: businessman has been detained in Kyiv region; his son is currently in Russia

The owners of an industrial group of companies based in the Kyiv region have been exposed for supplying the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation with materials for setting up anti-drone defences.

This was reported by the SSU press office, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

This refers to a network of companies comprising 39 Ukrainian firms specialising in the manufacture of roofing and façade products.

The actual owners of this group are a Ukrainian businessman and his son, who left for Russia even before the full-scale war began.

There, the younger suspect controls two companies in Belgorod and Reutov, which are effectively subsidiaries of the suspects’ Ukrainian business structure.

"Under his leadership, both companies, located in the aggressor country, manufacture metal structures. One of the contracts these companies are fulfilling involves the supply of anti-drone nets for the Russian Federation’s Investigative Committee."

"In addition, those implicated are actively funding the Russian Federation’s armed aggression, either through tax payments to the Russian budget or through direct investments in the Russian military-industrial complex," the Security Service stated.

Read more: Drone attack on Kyiv region: office, warehouses, and house in Brovary district were damaged

It has been established that, to this end, the fraudsters channelled profits from their business in Ukraine to offshore companies under their control, which were registered in the names of front men.

They then carried out foreign exchange transactions into the accounts of Russian companies under their control.

The SBU has uncovered a criminal scheme and arrested the main suspect in Kyiv, whilst his son remains in hiding in the Russian Federation.

He has now been charged with aiding an aggressor state. The man is in custody without the right to bail.

It is planned to freeze all his bank accounts and assets in Ukraine. This includes 30 flats, 20 parking spaces and 29 cars of various makes.

The criminal acts of the suspect’s son have also been classified as aiding an aggressor state, and he has been notified of the charges in absentia.

As he is currently in the Russian Federation, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice.