Drone attack on Kyiv region: office, warehouses, and house in Brovary district were damaged

On the morning of August 18, 2026, Russian forces launched an attack on the Kyiv region using strike drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Kyiv Regional Military Administration’s press centre.

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Initial details on the attack

"The enemy continues to attack the Kyiv region. Civilian infrastructure in the region is under attack by enemy drones," the statement reads.

According to the Regional Military Administration, as of 7:30 a.m., an office building, warehouse facilities, and a private home were damaged in the Brovary district.

No information regarding casualties has been reported.

See more: "We need more pressure and air defence," Zelenskyy commented on Russia’s deadly strikes on Pukhivka and Kyiv. PHOTOS

"The enemy attack is ongoing. We ask residents of the region to remain in safe places until the air raid alert ends. Please take care of yourselves and your loved ones," the Regional Military Administration emphasizes.

Background

It was previously reported that drones are attacking the Kyiv region and that air defense systems are active. There is a threat to Kyiv.

See more: Houses and business damaged following attack by enemy drones in Brovary, Kyiv region. PHOTOS