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Part of Kyiv left without power due to accident: electricity supply to be restored after 7:00 p.m. – DTEK
On the afternoon of 18 August, residents of Troieshchyna experienced an emergency power outage. Energy workers are already working to repair the fault.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by DTEK.
When will power be restored?
The company explained that the outage was caused by an accident.
According to preliminary information from DTEK, repair work is expected to be completed and the electricity supply restored after 7:00 p.m.
No other details about the cause of the accident or the extent of the outage have been reported.
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