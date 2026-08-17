$5,000 for service behind front lines: official and his accomplice have been exposed in Kyiv region. PHOTO

In Kyiv, charges have been brought against the head of a branch of one of the district TCR and SS and the head of a civil society organisation, who organised a scheme to accept bribes from conscripts.

This was reported by the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Defence Affairs in the Central Region, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The TCR official is charged with accepting unlawful benefits, whilst the head of the civil society organisation is charged with aiding and abetting this offence.

It is known that in June 2026, the head of the NGO, in collusion with the TCR official, offered a conscript to ‘sort out the issue’ regarding his military registration. In exchange for $5,000, the man was promised that he would undergo a medical examination resulting in a finding of fitness for service exclusively in rear units, the TCR, or educational institutions, or that he would subsequently sign a contract with a rear unit in the capital.

The TCR official provided the conscript with a referral to the MMC and a pass allowing him to move freely around the city.

Law enforcement officers documented the transfer of money in several instalments. In August 2026, both suspects were arrested whilst receiving the final instalment of the sum.

Pre-trial measures have now been imposed on the suspects, and the investigation is ongoing to bring other possible accomplices to justice.

The suspects face up to 10 years’ imprisonment, along with disqualification from holding certain positions for up to three years and the confiscation of their property.

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